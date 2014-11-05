(Adds details, background)
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI Nov 4 Growth in China's power
consumption is expected to halve to between 3.5 percent and 4
percent in 2014, the China Electricity Council forecast, marking
the slowest growth in at least a decade.
The marked deceleration comes as economic growth in the
world's second-largest economy has slipped to its lowest level
in five years, growing by 7.3 percent in the third quarter, and
amid signs that it could be losing even more momentum in the
closing months of the year.
But while electricity consumption rates seem to indicate a
sharp slowdown in growth, analysts said the real economy was
still robust, as government efforts to rebalance the economy in
recent years means growth is now less-reliant on energy-guzzling
sectors.
"China's development has entered a 'new normal', whereby
economic growth is moderating and industries face growing
pressure to improve energy efficiency and reduce pollution," the
China Electricity Council (CEC) said in a statement on its
website seen on Tuesday.
Beijing's clampdown on the housing market and efforts to
tackle overcapacity have also hurt many other energy-intensive
sectors such as steel, aluminium and copper, said Zhou Hao, an
economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai.
The CEC said electricity demand this year would also be hit
by weaker consumption in the fourth quarter, as thousands of
factories surrounding Beijing have been ordered to shut
production during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
Summit this month to tackle air pollution.
This is the second time the CEC has downgraded its power
consumption forecast, following a February estimate of 7 percent
growth.
China's electricity use, a key indicator of industrial
activity, rose 7.5 percent in 2013, when its annual economic
growth was 7.7 percent. The lowest rate recorded in the last
decade was in 2008, when it grew by 5.23 percent.
The steeper slowdown in power use versus the real economy
underscores the structural changes the Chinese economy is
undergoing, some experts said.
Electricity consumed by the industrial sector accounted for
74 percent of total consumption in 2009 but the ratio has fallen
to 70 percent this year, with the tertiary industry now
accounting for a higher portion of power use, according to
official data from the CEC.
"Such a shift in growth momentum will lead to moderating
electricity consumption growth because the services sector and
households use far less electricity than industries," said Dai
Daohua a senior economist at Bank Of China.
The services sector made up 46.1 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013, surpassing the secondary sector - manufacturing
and construction - for the first time, as the government aims to
create more jobs and boost domestic consumption.
