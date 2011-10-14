UPDATE 4-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
BEIJING, Oct 14 The National Bureau of Statistics on Friday gave the following breakdown of China's producer price index for September.
(Percent change from a year earlier):
Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Overall 6.5 7.3 7.5 7.1 6.8 6.8 7.3 7.2 6.6 Means of Production 7.1 8.0 8.4 7.9 7.5 7.5 8.2 8.2 7.5
Extracting Industry 17.2 18.8 18.1 16.7 17.1 17.4 16.8 14.3 13.7 Raw materials industry 10.6 11.6 12.1 11.1 9.9 9.9 10.5 10.6 10.0
Processing industry 4.6 5.4 5.8 5.6 5.6 5.4 5.5 6.4 6.6
Consumer goods 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.4 4.1 3.8
Food products 8.2 8.3 8.6 8.5 8.3 8.4 8.0 7.3 6.6 Clothing 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.1 3.9 3.8
Articles for daily use 4.4 4.7 4.5 4.2 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.3 4.2 Consumer durables -0.6 -0.3 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.6 -0.9 -0.8 -0.8 (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
