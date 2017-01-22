UPDATE 1-Australia's Ichthys LNG dealt blow as major contractor pulls plug
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG
BEIJING Jan 22 China's producer prices face upward pressure in 2017 as the market situation continues to improve, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday in a commentary on its website, adding to expectations that global inflation may be stronger in 2017.
China's producer prices surged more than expected by the most in more than five years in December as prices of coal and other raw materials soared.
Stronger prices are welcome news for China's heavily indebted smokestack industries, which are largely state owned and in need of more cash flow to help pay off loans.
But some industries have not resolved their overcapacity issues, which could be a potential obstacle for further rises in factory prices, the NBS said.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
* Coal imports drop after 4 years of gains * LNG purchases also decline * Demand curbed by rise of renewable energy, nuclear restarts (Recasts, adds tables) TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's coal imports for power generation fell in 2016 from four years of successive record highs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases dropped for a second year as an energy crisis brought on by the 2011 Fukushima disaster eased, official data showed. Rising supplies of homegrown renewable ene