BEIJING Oct 11 China's economy showed positive
changes in the third quarter and the country's debt risks are
under control, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech in Macau on
Tuesday.
The government will take effective measures to ensure stable
and healthy development of the property market, and will
reinforce differentiated, city-based real estate policies, Li
said in the speech broadcast live on state television.
China is fully capable of maintaining medium- to high-speed
economic growth, Li said.
