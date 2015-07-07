(Repeats to add slug)
SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on Monday China has the confidence and ability to deal with
risks and challenges to its economy, according to a statement on
the central government's website.
He also told a meeting of overseas Chinese business people
that the main economic indicators had stabilised and positive
signs are emerging in the world's second-largest economy, adding
that it has performed reasonably in the first half of the year.
His comments come after an extraordinary weekend of policy
moves to help stabilise China's stock market, which has seen a
dramatic 30 percent slide since June.
