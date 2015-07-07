(Adds details)
SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on Monday that China had the confidence and ability to deal with
the risks and challenges faced by its economy, according to a
statement on the central government's website.
Major economic indicators have stabilised and positive signs
are emerging in the world's second-largest economy, Li said,
adding that China's performance in the first half of the year
had been reasonable.
No mention was made of China's stock market despite an
extraordinary weekend of policy moves to stabilise shares. The
stock market has slumped 30 percent since June.
China's top two leaders President Xi Jinping and Premier Li
have both been silent about the recent dive in Chinese stocks.
Li's comments came on the same day that the country's
statistics bureau said China's economy showed positive changes
and economic growth was basically stable.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam and Ryan Woo)