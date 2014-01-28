Red Cross warns on mass hunger in Yemen, Somalia
GENEVA, March 22 There is a window of only three to four months to avert mass starvation in Yemen and Somalia, plagued by conflict and drought, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday in an appeal for funding. More than 20 million people in four countries - Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria - face famine. "We have probably a window of three to four months to avoid a worst case scenario," ICRC director of operations worldwide Dominik St