BEIJING, April 27 Profits earned by Chinese
industrial firms fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier
to 508.61 billion yuan ($82.09 billion), the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday.
That compared with a 4.2 percent year on year fall in the
first two months of this year.
For the first quarter of this year, profits are down 2.7
percent from a year earlier to 1.25 trillion yuan, the bureau
said.
The world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace
in six years in the first quarter of 2015 and weakness in key
sectors suggested the economy was still losing momentum into
April, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right policy
mix to shore up activity.
($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan)
