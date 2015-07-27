BEIJING, July 27 Profit at China's industrial firms dropped 0.3 percent in June from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in May and adding to pressures on a economy that is struggling to regain momentum.

For the first six months of 2015, industrial profits were down 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

