GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
BEIJING, July 27 Profit at China's industrial firms dropped 0.3 percent in June from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in May and adding to pressures on a economy that is struggling to regain momentum.
For the first six months of 2015, industrial profits were down 0.7 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares of China Southern Airlines are set to open up 5.3 percent on Monday after the Chinese carrier said it was negotiating a potential strategic tie-up with American Airlines .