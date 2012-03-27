* Jan-Feb profits downturn first since Jan-Aug 2009
* Average monthly profits fell sharply from 2011
* Power sector shines, while ferrous metal sector suffers
By Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial firms
suffered a rare annual drop in profits in the first two months
of 2012 mainly in petrochemicals, metals and auto firms, the
latest signs of weakness in the world's No. 2 economy and
reinforcing the case for policy easing.
Profits fell 5.2 percent so far in 2012, according to the
industrial profitability indicator, published by the National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) every month. The last period that
China reported nationwide industrial profit fall was in the
first eight months of 2009.
"The pressure is building in Beijing to loosen policy
further and support domestic demand," Zhiwei Zhang, China
economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, said in a note to clients on
Tuesday after the data was released.
"We believe the government needs to cut interest rates and
push investment projects in coming months," Zhang added.
Most analysts expect the People's Bank of China to continue
to cut the requirement ratio (RRR) for commercial lenders -- its
most preferred policy tool -- to crank up bank credit and
support the slowing economy, but Zhang said RRR cuts may not be
enough to counter the problem of weakening domestic demand.
The NBS indicator of year-to-date profits covers industrial
firms with annual revenue above 20 million yuan and showed a
downward trend of industrial profitability in China.
Industrial profits in 2011 jumped 25.4 percent to 5.45
trillion yuan ($863.86 billion), or 454.5 billion yuan a month
in average, but in the first two months of 2012, combined
profits of Chinese industrial firms were only 606 billion yuan,
or 303 billion yuan a month.
Many listed industrial firms are already forecasting big
drops in profit for the first quarter of this year.
Fangyuan Slewing, a machinery maker, and SC
Nitrocell, a chemical company, both said on Tuesday
net profits in the first quarter may slide 90 percent or more.
BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed
by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, on Monday warned of a 65-95
percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to poor results
from its solar business, and said 2011 net profit plunged 45
percent.
Gao Ting, chief China strategist at UBS Securities, said at
a briefing on Tuesday that China's economy will hit a bottom in
the first quarter of 2012.
"China's GDP growth rate is expected to slow to 8.2 or 8.3
percent in the first quarter," Gao said.
Corporate profits will be weak in the first quarter
accordingly, Gao said. But he said corporate profitability is
likely to improve from the second quarter onward.
"Earnings of non-financial (Chinese) listed companies are
expected to fall about 10 percent from a year ago in the first
quarter," Gao said.
According to NBS, profits in the chemical industry fell 28.8
percent, those in ferrous metal processing plunged 94 percent,
while automobile manufacturing profits were down 6.5 percent.
Enterprises in the sectors of petrochemical, coking and
nuclear fuel processing made losses in the first two months of
2012, compared with a profit in 2011, the agency said.
Energy exploration firms fared better, with profits
increasing 15.5 percent in the first two months; followed by
food processing of 13.3 percent as well as power and heating
supply of 21.1 percent, the agency said.
China's economy is facing stiff headwinds as exports
slackened while there are increased signs of softening domestic
demand as Beijing keeps up its property tightening measures.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial sector, showed that factory
activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March, leaving
investors fretting about the risks to global growth and
anticipating fresh policy support from Beijing.
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)
