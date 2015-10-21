BEIJING Oct 21 Profits at China's state-owned enterprises fell 8.2 percent year on year to 1.74 trillion yuan ($274.1 billion) in the first nine months of this year, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The decline has steepened from a 6.6 percent drop posted for the first eight months, it added.

Excluding financial firms, revenues of state-owned companies for the nine months fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier to 33.06 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

Oil and petrochemical sector firms posted lower earnings, while steel, coal and non-ferrous metal companies suffered losses, it added. ($1 = 6.3487 Chinese yuan renminbi)