BEIJING Nov 20 Profits at China's state firms
fell 9.8 percent in the first 10 months of this year, the
Ministry of Finance said on Friday, with commodities-linked
companies bearing the brunt of the pain.
The near double-digit fall in profits in January-October
from a year earlier was worse than the 8.2 percent drop in the
first nine months of the year.
Combined profits of state-owned enterprises totalled 1.88
trillion yuan ($294.51 billion) in the January-October period,
the ministry said in a statement published on its website.
"The downward pressure on economic operations remains
relatively big," the ministry said.
Excluding financial firms, revenues of state firms for the
first 10 months fell 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 36.79
trillion yuan, the ministry said.
Companies in transportation, electronics and power sectors
reported a rise in profit in the January-October period, while
coal, steel and non-ferrous metal sectors continued to suffer
losses.
The world's second-largest economy is on track this year to
grow at its slowest pace in more than two decades.
Annual growth in profits of China's state-owned firms slowed
to 3.4 percent in 2014 from 5.9 percent the previous year as
factories struggled to cope with falling prices amid an economic
slowdown.
($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kevin Yao and Jacqueline
Wong)