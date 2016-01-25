BEIJING Jan 25 Profits at China's state firms in 2015 fell 6.7 percent from the prior year, when they increased 3.4 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Last year's decline shows that "downward pressure on economic operations remains relatively big, although there are signs of warming up in some indicators," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In 2015, combined profits of state-owned enterprises totaled 2.3 trillion yuan ($349.59 billion), according to the ministry.

It did not give figures for December alone, but the full-year numbers indicated an improvement in profitability that month. Earlier, the ministry said that January-November profit was 9.5 percent below a year earlier.

Excluding financial firms, the combined revenue of state-owned firms fell 4.5 percent in 2015 from the previous year to 45.47 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

Companies in transportation, chemical and machinery reported a rise in profit last year, while firms in coal, oil, petrochemicals and building materials saw a drop in earnings.

Firms in steel and non-ferrous metal sectors continued to suffer losses.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the weakest since the financial crisis, adding pressure on a government that is struggling to restore investor confidence.

The government reported annual economic growth of 6.9 percent in 2015 - the poorest showing in 25 years and slowing from 7.3 percent in 2014. ($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)