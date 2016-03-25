BEIJING, March 25 Profits from China's state
firms fell 14.2 percent in the January to February period from a
year earlier to 222.61 billion yuan ($34.2 billion), the
Ministry of Finance said on Friday, in a sign of worsening
business conditions from a slowing economy.
Local state firms posted a 40.9 percent plunge in earnings
in the first two months from a year earlier, the ministry said.
In contrast, firms owned by the central government saw their
profits drop 8.2 percent.
The sharp decline reflected slow business during the Lunar
New Year holidays and weakness in the coal and steel sectors,
where Chinese leaders have said 1.8 million workers would be
laid off as efforts are made to reduce industrial overcapacity.
Excluding financial firms, revenues of state firms for the
January to February period fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier
to 6.24 trillion yuan, the ministry said.
Steel, coal, petroleum and non-ferrous companies suffered
losses, while the pharmaceuticals and machinery sectors saw
profits rise, it said.
Total assets of state firms increased 15.6 percent on year
to 120.33 trillion yuan in the first two months, while total
liabilities grew 17.9 percent to 79.73 trillion yuan, it added.
In 2015, profits at China's state firms fell 6.7 percent
from the prior year, when they increased 3.4
percent.
($1 = 6.5122 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)