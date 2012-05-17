BEIJING May 17 China's state-owned companies
reported an 8.6 percent profit decline in the first four months
compared with a year earlier as the world's second-biggest
economy continued to slow.
The pace of expansion in industrial production weakened
sharply in April and fixed asset investment - a key driver of
the economy - hit its lowest level in nearly a decade.
State enterprises made a combined profit of 669 billion yuan
($105.8 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on its website on
Thursday.
Government-owned companies in the tobacco, automobile and
telecommunications sectors reported strong profit growth, while
those in the transportation, chemicals, building materials and
nonferrous metals industries experienced sharp drops, the
ministry said.
Total revenue rose 12.4 percent in the period from a year
earlier, while expenses increased 14.1 percent, according to the
ministry.
In April alone, overall profit fell 0.5 percent from March,
the ministry said, without giving more details.
($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ryan Woo)