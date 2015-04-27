(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING, April 27 Profits earned by Chinese
industrial firms fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier
to 508.61 billion yuan ($82 billion), the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday.
That compared with a 4.2 percent year-on-year fall in the
first two months of the year.
For the first quarter of the year, profits declined 2.7
percent from a year earlier to 1.25 trillion yuan, the bureau
said.
"Despite the narrowed decline in profits, the operational
situation of industrial enterprises remained grave," He Ping, an
official at the bureau said in a statement, adding that sluggish
demand and falling product prices have pressured earnings.
The NBS attributed the narrower decline in profits last
month to a deeper fall in raw material prices and lower
financing costs cost after the central bank cut interest rates.
Prices of raw materials fell 5.7 percent from a year earlier
in March, 0.2 percentage point more than in the first two months
of this year, helping profit margins, the bureau said.
The producer prices index (PPI) contracted 4.6 percent in
March from a year earlier, recent data showed.
PPI has now been in negative territory for three years,
highlighting sustained pressure on profit margins at Chinese
companies - in particular heavy industry - as the economy slows.
Financial costs of industrial enterprises were 6.59 billion
yuan lower in March than a year earlier after China cut interest
rates from March 1, compared with 2.74 billion yuan rise
year-on-year in the first two months of this year, it said.
The central bank has cut rates twice since November.
Oil processing, coking coal and nuclear fuel processing
industries saw a 10.75 billion yuan rise in profits in March
from a year earlier, versus a drop of 28.55 billion yuan on year
in January-February, partly due to the lagging effect of
falling oil prices, it added.
The world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace
in six years in the first quarter of 2015 and weakness in key
sectors suggested the economy was still losing momentum into
April, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will roll out more
stimulus measures to prevent a sharper downturn.
China's stock markets have appeared oblivious to
deteriorating earnings, surging some 80 percent since November
on expectations that authorities will continue pumping more
liquidity into the system.
($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)