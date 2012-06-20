BEIJING, June 20 A group of senior Chinese advisers have called on the government to relax property market restrictions to ensure brisk growth in the domestic economy, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The China Daily cited a proposal from the Chinese People Political Consultative Conference, the country's top advisory body that is influential in policymaking, as saying that Beijing should consider loosening property purchase restrictions.

"Restrictions on purchases should be relaxed for high-end residential properties in first-tier cities," the newspaper cited the proposal as saying.

The proposal also suggested China should rely on interest rate cuts rather than reductions in banks' reserve requirement ratios to stimulate economic growth.

This is the first time a group of influential economic advisers have called on China to relax controls on a once red-hot property market, which has slowed under Beijing's campaign to rein in home prices.

Many property developers and some economists have warned that Beijing could drag China's economy into a sharp slowdown if it extends its property restrictions too long, but the government has not relented. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Ken Wills)