BEIJING, July 15 China's real estate investment rose 20.3 percent in the first half of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales in the country rose 43.2 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.6 in the first five months, while the increase in revenue compares with a 52.8 percent rise in January to May.

China's near four-year-old campaign to temper home prices has been partly undone by continuing rising home prices and efforts by local governments to sell land for much-needed revenues.

Recent buoyancy in land markets in tier 1 cities - typically a prelude to home price increases - will reinforce market expectations that prices remain on an upward trend. (Reporting By China Economics Team)