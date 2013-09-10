BEIJING, Sept 10 China's real estate investment rose 19.3 percent in the first eight months of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while the revenues from property sales rose 34.4 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.5 percent for January to July, while the increase in revenue compares with a 37.8 percent rise in January to July.

China has been trying to temper home price rises for the past four years, but its efforts have been partly undone by strong demand that has pushed up prices and by efforts by local governments to sell land to developers for much-needed revenues.

Two plots of land in Beijing and Shanghai sold for record prices in quick succession last week, though the government has renewed a push to rein in frothy housing market.

The housing ministry had called in officials from seven cities to talk about their next steps in property tightening in late August. Zhengzhou in central Henan province has announced new restrictions on home buying after meeting with the ministry. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)