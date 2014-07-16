Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BEIJING, July 16 China's real estate investment rose 14.1 percent in the first half of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenues from property sales dropped 6.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
The rise in investment compared with an increase of 14.7 percent in the first five months of 2014. The drop in revenues compared with a fall of 8.5 percent for January to May.
Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver of activity in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.