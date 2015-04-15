April 15 Growth in China's real estate investment eased to 8.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier as developers made clearing inventory their priority amid a housing glut.

Property sales volume dropped by 9.2 percent from the year-earlier period, narrowing from a 16.3 percent decline in January to February.

The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, compared with an increase of 10.4 percent in the first two months of 2015, with the rate of growth dropping for the 13th straight reporting month.

Alarmed by persistent weakness in the property market and its increasing drag on the economy, policymakers last month said they were cutting downpayment levels for the second time in six months and offering bigger tax breaks.

The rate of decline in Chinese home prices slowed in March from February, two private surveys showed, adding to hopes the housing market is stabilizing as Beijing enacts policies to bolster a faltering economy.

