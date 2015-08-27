UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Aug 27 China has relaxed its property investment rules for foreigners, a notice on the trade ministry's website showed on Thursday, providing a fillip to the stabilising Chinese property market.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Meng Meng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts