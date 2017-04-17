BEIJING, April 17 China's property cooling measures are likely to show effects after April, China's statistics bureau told reporters on Monday.

China has intensified its crackdown on property speculators by rolling out much harsher measures in big cities in recent weeks, while extending curbs to satellite cities in an effort to contain resurgent demand.

In late January, the National Bureau of Statistics said the results were "evident" but the market started to pick up again in the first two months of the year.