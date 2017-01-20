BEIJING Jan 20 China issued 4.96 trillion yuan ($721.54 billion) of new mortgages to individuals in 2016, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Outstanding mortgages held by individuals rose 35 percent year-on-year to 19.14 trillion yuan as of end-December, PBOC said in a fourth quarter report posted on its website.

China's outstanding real estate loans rose 27 percent year-on-year to 26.68 trillion yuan as of Dec. 31, the PBOC said.

($1 = 6.8742 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen)