BEIJING, June 13 China's real estate investment
rose 7.0 percent in the first five months of 2016 from the same
period a year earlier, while the property sales area increased
33.2 percent, official data showed on Monday.
The investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), slowed from an increase of 7.2 percent in the
first four months.
Property sales by floor area grew 33.2 percent, down from
36.5 percent in January-April.
Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40
other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial
driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year
in a quarter of a century.
A flurry of government stimulus measures have started to
turn the ailing sector around, but rapid price gains in some of
the country's biggest cities have fanned fears of a bubble and
prompted some local governments to tighten mortgage lending
requirements.
Huge inventories of unsold homes also continue to weigh on
prices in smaller cities.
