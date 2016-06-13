(Repeats to new USN, no changes to text)

BEIJING, June 13 China's real estate investment rose 7.0 percent in the first five months of 2016 from the same period a year earlier, while the property sales area increased 33.2 percent, official data showed on Monday.

The investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slowed from an increase of 7.2 percent in the first four months.

Property sales by floor area grew 33.2 percent, down from 36.5 percent in January-April.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year in a quarter of a century.

A flurry of government stimulus measures have started to turn the ailing sector around, but rapid price gains in some of the country's biggest cities have fanned fears of a bubble and prompted some local governments to tighten mortgage lending requirements.

Huge inventories of unsold homes also continue to weigh on prices in smaller cities. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)