BEIJING Dec 9 China must maintain its policy stance against property speculation to drive money back into the real economy, or home prices could rebound, senior government economists said in an article published in the official People's Daily on Friday.

A range of government measures have so far driven down property transactions and eased housing inflation.

But Ren Xingzhou, Deng Yusong and Xu Wei, all researchers at the Development Research Centre run by China's cabinet, said: "Home prices in first-tier and some second-tier cities are still far beyond ordinary people's actual affordability."

"The tightening moves are at a critical period; we must stick to them," the researchers said. "Relaxation will attract more funds into the real estate market, leading to a rebound in home prices, increasing inflationary pressure and negating all previous efforts."

The researchers said if the tightening measures were extended, they expected real estate investment growth to slow to a more desirable pace of about 20 percent in 2012 from estimated growth of 30 percent this year.

The government will announce property investment and other major economic indicators later today. (Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Chris Lewis)