BEIJING Jan 8 Land sales in Shenzhen dropped by over a fifth in 2011, state media reported on Sunday, further evidence that China's campaign to cool the country's once-hot property sector is yielding results.

Sales of land fell by 21.7 percent in south China's manufacturing boomtown, Xinhua reported, citing a government report.

Chinese policy makers have sought to contain property price rises through a variety of means, ranging from credit curbs for property developers to restrictions on home buyers.

Declining land sales could pose a problem Chinese local governments, since many use land sales to fund their budgets and to raise the money required to service their debt.

The Beijing municipality also saw land sales drop last year. Beijing recorded 101.93 billion yuan in land sale revenues last year, sharply lower than 164.03 billion yuan in 2010, reported Xinhua.

The Chinese government has vowed to keep its property market controls in place this year. (Reporting by Don Durfee. Editing by Jane Merriman)