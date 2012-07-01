BEIJING, July 1 China must maintain restrictions
on home purchases, Vice Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying
on Sunday, rejecting calls to relax property market restrictions
as a way of keeping the economy growing.
Li, widely seen as premier in waiting, was quoted by Xinhua
news agency as saying that speculative and investment purchases
of homes in China must be curbed. Li made the remarks at a
recent conference, Xinhua said, without being more specific.
The comments make Li the most senior Chinese official to
directly rebut first-time-ever calls from government advisers
last month for Beijing to relax property curbs and might dampen
market speculation that home purchase restrictions are about to
be lifted.
Government policy over the last two years has aimed at
taming record prices and addressing the concerns of millions of
people who can not afford to purchase a home.
Property curbs include barring people from buying more than
two properties and raising mortgage rates.
Li is widely expected to succeed Premier Wen Jiabao when
China starts a once-a-decade leadership change later this year.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)