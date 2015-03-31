(Adds details)
By Engen Tham and Clare Jim
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 31 As stock market
investors cheer China's latest bid to boost an ailing housing
sector, bankers are gritting their teeth over the risks they
face in further relaxing rules on lending to home buyers.
Alarmed by persistent weakness in the property market and
its increasing drag on the economy, policymakers said on Monday
they were cutting downpayment levels for the second time in six
months and offering bigger tax breaks.
The hope is that by making it easier for buyers to get
mortgages, China can revive the housing market, which accounts
for 15 percent of its economy, and where prices are falling at a
record pace.
But for bankers charged with passing on the policy
discounts, homebuyers' gains are being made at their expense, in
some ways.
"The difficulty for us now is that the deposit has gone
down, which increases the risks," said a loan officer at one of
China's four biggest banks. "It's a question of leverage."
For another banker at a mid-sized Chinese bank, whether
borrowers will get downpayment rates of 40 percent will depend
on their risk profiles and the bank's assessment of the property
market in that region.
"For certain executives at state-owned enterprises,
government officials, the lower rate should be no trouble at
all," the banker said. "But I can't say that it'd be lowered to
40 percent for other people."
ALREADY LOSING MONEY
The order to Chinese banks to shore up the flagging housing
market comes as banks themselves face greater pressure from
China's cooling economy.
As growth in the world's second-largest economy grinds to an
expected 25-year low of around 7 percent this year, banks are
contending with thinning profit margins and bad debt levels that
have hit multi-year highs.
Even though China cut interest rates twice in just over
three months by the end of February, home prices fell at a
record annual rate of 5.7 percent last month.
Yu Liang, president of China Vanke ,
the nation's largest property developer, said he hoped a bigger
tax break for buyers would revive demand for existing homes, but
warned of a large inventory of unsold property.
"Whether the current measures are able to support the
property market remains uncertain," economists at Singapore's
OCBC Bank said in a research note.
"Nevertheless, it is getting clearer that (economic) growth
has again topped policymakers' minds," they said, adding that
they see more interest rate cuts and other easing measures
between April and June.
For share investors, however, easier lending policies for
home buyers are welcome news.
China stocks tore to seven-year highs on Tuesday,
driven by bank and property shares. They have rallied 16 percent
this year after soaring 50 percent in 2014, buoyed mostly by
expectations of further policy loosening.
The surge in property shares drubbed investors who have
shorted Chinese real estate stocks, which top the most shorted
counters in Asia Pacific this week, ahead of earnings releases.
Markit data showed China Vanke is the most shorted stock in
Asia this week, with short interest taking up about a fifth of
shares out on loan. Evergrande Real Estate Group,
China's fourth-biggest property developer, was the next most
shorted stock.
It remains to be seen whether bets against the housing
market can pay off. But for some bankers, cutting downpayments
is as much as lenders can take, for now.
"We're already losing money at a 70 percent downpayment
level," said a banker at a mid-sized Chinese bank. "We're
unlikely to reduce the lending rate."
