CORRECTED-China May property investment growth eases for first time in three months

(Corrects figure in second paragraph to 7.3 pct from 7.2 pct. An alert was also issued with the 7.2 pct number.)

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China's property investment growth eased for the first time in three months in May, a Reuters calculation based on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

It grew 7.3 percent from a year ago, compared to a rise of 9.6 percent in April.

The year-on-year growth of new construction starts nearly halved to 5.2 percent from April's 10.1 percent. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk)