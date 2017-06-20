UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, June 20 A survey by China's central bank showed on Tuesday that 31.2 percent of households expect housing prices to rise in the third quarter of this year, while 46.1 percent of households expect housing prices to remain basically unchanged.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts