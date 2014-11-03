BEIJING Nov 3 China's central bank has signed a 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) currency swap deal with its Qatari counterpart, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement on Monday.

Qatari investment institutions will also get the right to invest up to 30 billion yuan in mainland Chinese securities, including stocks, bonds and bills.

The investment scheme, also known as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), was created in 2011 to allow financial investors to invest some of their yuan holdings in China. ($1=6.1178 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)