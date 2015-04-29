BEIJING, April 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $73.6 billion as of April 28, slightly higher than $72.1 billion in March, China's currency regulator said on Wednesday.

The QFII scheme was created years ago by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)