BEIJING May 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $74.47 billion as of May 29 from $73.6 billion at the end of April, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The QFII scheme was created years ago by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)