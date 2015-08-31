BEIJING Aug 31 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor(QFII)programme inched up to $76.7 billion as of August 28, from $76.6 billion at the end of July, the country's currency regulator said on Monday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)