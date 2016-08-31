BEIJING Aug 31 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.48 billion as of Aug. 30, from $81.38 billion at the end of July, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)