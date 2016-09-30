BEIJING, Sept 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.74 billion at end-September, from $81.48 billion in August, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)