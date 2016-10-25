BEIJING Oct 25 China's rail freight volume rose 7 percent in September from the same period last year to 285.6 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The amount of cargo carried by railways declined 4.8 percent year-on-year to 2.4 billion tonnes in the first nine months of 2016, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)