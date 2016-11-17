BEIJING Nov 17 China's rail freight volume in October rose 11.2 percent from the same period last year to 307.2 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The amount of cargo carried by railways declined 3.3 percent year-on-year to 2.71 billion tonnes in the first 10 months of 2016, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)