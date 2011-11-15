BEIJING Nov 15 China's investment in railways shrank sharply in the first ten months of 2011 from a year ago as the debt-laden railway ministry delayed some spending in a bid to repay loans.

Fixed asset investment by the Ministry of Railways was 429 billion yuan ($67.5 billion) in the first ten months, down about a quarter from the same period last year, it said in a statement on its website.

The ministry, China's largest bond issuer after the treasury, had outstanding debt totalling 2.23 trillion yuan as of the end of September, state news agency Xinhua said.

As the railway authority tightens its belt, Chinese media has reported that annual investment in railway construction may fall to around 500 billion yuan between 2011 and 2015, from the 800 billion yuan initially planned.

To support the cash-strapped sector, Beijing has cut taxes for investors buying railway ministry bonds between 2011 and 2013. As a result, recent bond sales were heavily subscribed.

Fixed asset investment in the railway sector reached 842.6 billion yuan in 2010, and the ministry plans to complete basic infrastructure investment worth 600 billion yuan this year, state newspaper China Securities Journal reported earlier this year. ($1 = 6.354 Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Don Durfee)