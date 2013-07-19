BEIJING, July 19 China's central bank announced long-awaited interest rate reforms on Friday, scrapping the previous floor on the rates that banks charge clients for loans.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said in a statement on its website that it would remove controls over bill discount rates. It did not remove a cap on deposit rates.

The new rules come into effect on Saturday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Jason Subler)