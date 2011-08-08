BEIJING Aug 8 China should lower the floor on bank lending rates to 80 percent of benchmark rates, from 90 percent, as part of efforts to gradually liberalise Chinese interest rates, a group of central bank researchers said on Monday.

To shield Chinese banks from competition and protect their net interest margins, China controls its interest rate market by setting a floor on lending rates and capping deposit rates.

"We must grasp the right opportunities to widen the floating range of interest rates, but must not loosen all restrictions at once," researchers at the statistics department of the People's Bank of China said in a report led by its chief, Sheng Songcheng.

They also called for the scrapping of the ceiling on deposit rates as it distorts market demand and over-protects big banks, thereby standing in the way of China's interest rate reforms.

However, before China frees up its interest rate regime, the central bank must establish an efficient policy rate that can guide funding costs through open market operations, they said.

Currently, the central bank uses benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates to steer monetary policy. In future, the central bank could use other government bond rates such as the Shibor or the Chibor or government bond yields as its policy rate.

Since China's benchmark rates do not reflect market demand, Beijing has to rely on rationing credit when it tightens policy.

Such a system penalises smaller firms as banks either shut them out completely or charge them rates that are up to 30 percent higher than benchmark rates when credit is tight.

China has raised interest rates three times this year to cool near three-year-high inflation and analysts had forecast another increase before a downgrade of the United States' credit rating roiled global markets and marred the world economic outlook. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)