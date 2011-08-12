BEIJING Aug 12 The People's Bank of China must raise deposit interest rates to take real interest rates out of negative territory, Li Daokui, one of the academic advisers to the central bank, said on Friday.

"The key financial problem for China is negative real interest rates, and I believe the most needed policy for now is to gradually increase deposit rates," Li told a live webcast on Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com.

China's inflation accelerated to a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, while the one-year benchmark deposit rate was only 3.5 percent.

According to the latest figures from the central bank, Chinese yuan deposits fell 668.7 billion yuan ($104.5 billion) in July, indicating depositors are taking money out of banks to put elsewhere.

Li, who sits on the monetary policy committee, an advisory body, added that real interest rates in China would turn positive in the coming 12 to 18 months.

China has raised benchmark interest rates three times this year.

Despite strong headline inflation in July, China's central bank is in no hurry to raise rates further amid volatile global markets partly because higher domestic interest rates may woo additional hot money inflows, analysts said.

Li noted that monetary easing by the Federal Reserve may worsen excessive liquidity and generate additional inflationary pressure for countries like China.

Li said China's yuan would become a global currency in the coming decade, and that the gradual weakening of the U.S. dollar, euro and yen was certain. ($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)