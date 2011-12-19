BEIJING Dec 19 China should hasten the librealisation of its interest rate system by allowing market forces to set bank deposit rates, Li Daokui, an adviser to the central bank, said on Monday.

"I believe conditions for accelerating interest rate reforms are favourable -- banks' profits are hefty and banks are able and willing to take on the test of the market," Li told reporters on the sidelines of a forum.

Chinese banks have been trying to attract deposits by rolling out a flurry of high-yielding wealth management and structural products, which are open to market competition.

Beijing controls China's interest rate market by setting a ceiling on deposit rates and a floor on lending rates. This protects banks from competition and ensures they have a decent interest rate margin, which is around 300 basis points.

Chinese banks' earnings have been boosted by their ability to charge higher lending rates on clients, and it's time now for the government to lift restrictions on deposit rates, Li said.

The process could be carried out in a step-by-step manner, first allowing the market to set rates on short-term savings to keep risks under control, he added.

China's property is not heading to a collapse feared by some investors and the government can relax some of its heavy-handed curbs on the sector if housing prices fall sharply, Li said.

He said the government will be flexible in steering economic policies in 2012, given uncertainties arising from Europe's debt crisis.

"The government has to tread warily. The international situation is very complicated and it's hard to make a judgment on how Europe's debt crisis might develop," he said.

China's leaders concluded their policy-setting conference last week by promising to keep monetary policy "prudent" and fiscal policy "pro-active", while stressing the need to fine-tune policy to keep the economy on an even keel. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)