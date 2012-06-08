BEIJING, June 8 China's central bank cut
benchmark lending and deposit rate by 25 basis points on
Thursday in its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09
financial crisis.
Below are the latest deposit and lending rates after the
policy move:
Before After
DEPOSITS
Demand deposit 0.50 0.40
Time deposit
Three months 3.10 2.85
Six months 3.30 3.05
One year 3.50 3.25
Two years 4.40 4.10
Three years 5.00 4.65
Five years 5.50 5.10
LOANS
Six months 6.10 5.85
One year 6.56 6.31
One-three years 6.65 6.40
Three-five years 6.90 6.65
Above five years 7.05 6.80
HOUSING PROVIDENT FUND
Five years or less 4.45 4.20
Above five years 4.90 4.70
