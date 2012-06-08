BEIJING, June 8 China's central bank cut benchmark lending and deposit rate by 25 basis points on Thursday in its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis.

Below are the latest deposit and lending rates after the policy move:

Before After DEPOSITS

Demand deposit 0.50 0.40

Time deposit

Three months 3.10 2.85

Six months 3.30 3.05

One year 3.50 3.25

Two years 4.40 4.10

Three years 5.00 4.65

Five years 5.50 5.10

LOANS

Six months 6.10 5.85

One year 6.56 6.31

One-three years 6.65 6.40

Three-five years 6.90 6.65

Above five years 7.05 6.80 HOUSING PROVIDENT FUND

Five years or less 4.45 4.20

Above five years 4.90 4.70

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Michael Perry)