BEIJING, Sept 26 China will allow banks to price
loans based on market-based benchmark rates and will allow banks
to launch certificates of deposit soon to pave the way for
liberalising bank deposit rates, the central bank said on
Thursday.
Chinese leaders are seeking to steer the world's
second-latest economy towards a growth model that relies more on
domestic consumption and want to gradually allow market forces
to play a greater role.
"We will steadily push forward market-oriented interest rate
reforms," Hu Xiaolian, a vice governor of the People's Bank of
China, said in a speech published on the central bank's website,
www.pbc.gov.cn.
Hu said these are near-term tasks but did not give a
timeframe.
The central bank will expand market-oriented benchmark
rates from the money market to credit markets and organise big
banks to offer lending rates to their high-quality clients to
set the benchmark borrwing costs for the industry.
In July, the PBOC scrapped the floor on lending rates but
banks still price their loans based on the benchmark rates when
they make loans. The one-year official rate stands at 6 percent.
The decision to remove the floor on bank lending rates was
seen as a largely symbolic prelude to eventually removing caps
on deposit rates, a much more difficult task that will take
time.
The issuance of certificates of deposit on the interbank
market and expansion of market-based pricing of debt products,
will "create conditions for steady and orderly liberalisation of
deposit rates", Hu said.
The central bank, under the helm of reform-minded Zhou
Xiaochuan, has been trying to promote the role of the Shanghai
interbank offered rate (SHIBOR) as the benchmark for short-term
borrowing costs, now that money-market rate are largely
determined by market supply and demand.
Sources told Reuters in August that China's top banks are
expected to win approval for the issuance of tens of billions of
yuan in negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD).
NCDs would enable banks to access large amounts of funds at
relatively stable costs, providing some alternative to borrowing
from the inter-bank market, where the cost of funds can be
volatile, as seen in June when a liquidity squeeze briefly sent
short-term money market rates to nearly 30 percent.
The central bank has said that more preparations, including
a deposit insurance scheme, are needed before a move on
deposits. Analysts said its caution also reflected concerns that
freeing up deposit rates would squeeze banks' profits.