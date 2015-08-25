BEIJING, Aug 25 China's central bank cut lending rates for the fifth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has sent shockwaves around the globe. Tuesday's combined easing comes after Chinese stock indexes nosedived more than 7 percent on Tuesday and also follows a shock devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS two weeks ago, a move that authorities billed as aiding financial reforms, but that some saw at the start of a gradual slide in the currency to help stumbling exporters. (For the story, click ) Below are changes in China's benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios since 2006. INTEREST RATES one-year deposit one-year lending announced change new rate change new rate 25/08/2015 -25 bp 1.75 pct -25 bp 4.60 pct 27/06/15 -25 bp 2.00 pct -25 bp 4.85 pct 10/05/15 -25 bp 2.25 pct -25 bp 5.10 pct 28/02/15 -25 bp 2.50 pct -25 bp 5.35 pct 21/11/14 -25 bp 2.75 pct -40 bp 5.6 pct 05/07/12 -25 bp 3.00 pct -31 bp 6.00 pct 07/06/12 -25 bp 3.25 pct -25 bp 6.31 pct 06/07/11 +25 bp 3.50 pct +25 bp 6.56 pct 05/04/11 +25 bp 3.25 pct +25 bp 6.31 pct 08/02/11 +25 bp 3.00 pct +25 bp 6.06 pct 25/12/10 +25 bp 2.75 pct +25 bp 5.81 pct 19/10/10 +25 bp 2.50 pct +25 bp 5.56 pct 22/12/08 -27 bp 2.25 pct -27 bp 5.31 pct 26/11/08 -108 bp 2.52 pct -108 bp 5.58 pct 29/10/08 -27 bp 3.60 pct -27 bp 6.66 pct 08/10/08 -27 bp 3.87 pct -27 bp 6.93 pct 15/09/08 0 bp 4.14 pct -27 bp 7.20 pct 20/12/07 +27 bp 4.14 pct +18 bp 7.47 pct 14/09/07 +27 bp 3.87 pct +27 bp 7.29 pct 21/08/07 +27 bp 3.60 pct +18 bp 7.02 pct 20/07/07 +27 bp 3.33 pct +27 bp 6.84 pct 18/05/07 +27 bp 3.06 pct +18 bp 6.57 pct 17/03/07 +27 bp 2.79 pct +27 bp 6.39 pct 18/08/06 +27 bp 2.52 pct +27 bp 6.12 pct 27/04/06 0 bp 2.25 pct +27 bp 5.85 pct REQUIRED RESERVE RATIO (for big banks) ** announced change new ratio 26/08/15 -50 bp 18.0 pct 19/04/15 -100 bp 18.5 pct 04/02/15 -50 bp 19.5 pct 12/05/12 -50 bp 20.0 pct 18/02/12 -50 bp 20.5 pct 30/11/11 -50 bp 21.0 pct 14/06/11 +50 bp 21.5 pct 12/05/11 +50 bp 21.0 pct 17/04/11 +50 bp 20.5 pct 18/03/11 +50 bp 20.0 pct 18/02/11 +50 bp 19.5 pct 14/01/11 +50 bp 19.0 pct 10/12/10 +50 bp 18.5 pct 19/11/10 +50 bp 18.0 pct 10/11/10 +50 bp 17.5 pct 02/05/10 +50 bp 17.0 pct 12/02/10 +50 bp 16.5 pct 12/01/10 +50 bp 16.0 pct 22/12/08 -50 bp 15.5 pct 26/11/08 -100 bp 16.0 pct 08/10/08 -50 bp 17.0 pct 07/06/08 +100 bp 17.5 pct 12/05/08 +50 bp 16.5 pct 16/04/08 +50 bp 16.0 pct 18/03/08 +50 bp 15.5 pct 16/01/08 +50 bp 15.0 pct 08/12/07 +100 bp 14.5 pct 10/11/07 +50 bp 13.5 pct 13/10/07 +50 bp 13.0 pct 06/09/07 +50 bp 12.5 pct 15/08/07 +50 bp 12.0 pct 05/06/07 +50 bp 11.5 pct 15/05/07 +50 bp 11.0 pct 16/04/07 +50 bp 10.5 pct 25/02/07 +50 bp 10.0 pct 15/01/07 +50 bp 9.5 pct 15/11/06 +50 bp 9.0 pct 15/08/06 +50 bp 8.5 pct 05/07/06 +50 bp 8.0 pct ** On August 25, 2015, the central bank also lowered the required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks that have met certain standards in lending to the farm sector and small and medium-sized enterprises by 50 basis points. In addition, it lowered the RRR for financial leasing companies and auto leasing companies by 300 basis points. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Nick Macfie)