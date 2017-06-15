UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
The rate for seven-day reverse repurchase agreements remained at 2.45 percent, the 14-day tenor at 2.60 percent and the 28-day tenor at 2.75 percent, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.
Hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in March, the PBOC lifted short-term interest rates in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan stable.
China's benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates have remained unchanged since October 2015. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts