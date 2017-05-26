Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
BEIJING May 26 China's structural reforms will not be enough to arrest its rising debt, Marie Diron, associate managing director of Moody's Sovereign Risk Group, said on Friday.
But its economic growth will remain robust, and the likelihood of a hard landing is slim, she told reporters on a webcast.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's credit ratings on Wednesday by one notch to A1, saying it expects the financial strength of the world's second-largest economy will erode in coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise.
China may no longer get an A1 rating if there are signs that debt is growing at a pace that exceeds the agency's expectations, Li Xiujun, vice president of credit strategy and standards at the ratings agency, said on the webcast.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, June 22 British factory orders have hit their highest level in nearly 30 years, according to a monthly Confederation of British Industry survey which is likely to encourage Bank of England policymakers who favour an interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.