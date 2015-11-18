BEIJING Nov 18 China's new home prices rose 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, higher than the previous month's drop of 0.9 percent, an official survey showed on Wednesday, marking the first year-on-year gains in over a year.

Compared to a month earlier, home prices in October rose 0.2 percent, easing from September's gains of 0.3 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).

New home prices in Beijing in October rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier, while those in Shanghai increased 10.9 percent.

China's property market accounts for around 15 percent of output so even modest signs of improvement would help boost the cooling economy.

While home prices and sales have improved in China in recent months after a barrage of government support measures, conditions remain weak in smaller cities and a huge overhang of unsold houses is discouraging new investment and construction, dampening demand for materials from cement to steel. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)